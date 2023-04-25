The 149th Kentucky Derby is taking place Saturday, May 6 with 20 horses chasing victory in the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

Florida Derby winner Forte is currently the favorite to finish first in this year's "Run for the Roses." 21 winners of the Hallandale Beach, Fla. race have gone on to win one or more Triple Crown races. Forte was also the Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner in 2022 and could become just the third winner of of that race to also win the Kentucky Derby.

His trainer is eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher, who will have a trio of starters at Churchill Downs. Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns were also trained by him, as was Major Dude who is not currently set to start. The last time a horse trained by Pletcher entered as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby was Always Dreaming in 2017. That horse won as a 4-to-1 favorite, and coincidentally he also won the Florida Derby.

Other top contenders for this year's Kentucky Derby are Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move, Arkansas Derby Winner Angel of Empire, and Blue Grass winner Tapit Trice. Angel of Empire is trained by Brad Cox, who has four starters in the race including Hit Show, Verifying and Jace's Road.

The post-position draw is set for Monday, May 1.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 6

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2022 Kentucky Derby futures odds

(Odds via Sportsline)

Where is the Kentucky Derby?



Per tradition, the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1896, the race has been 1 1/4 miles.