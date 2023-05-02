No trainer in history has had more Kentucky Derby entries than Todd Pletcher (62) and he'll extend his lead with three more horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. The 149th Run for the Roses will be held on Saturday at Churchill Downs, with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. Pletcher will have Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns running from his barn in the Kentucky Derby 2023. Forte drew the No. 15 post, while Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns will run side-by-side at the start from the fifth and sixth stalls, respectively.

Forte led this year's three-year-olds in Kentucky Derby qualifying points and career earnings. Accordingly, he's the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Tapit Trice is second on the board at 5-1, while Kingsbarns is tied for sixth-best odds with Two Phil's, whose trainer Larry Rivelli and jockey Jared Loveberry are both making their Kentucky Derby debuts. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, Demling has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One surprise: Demling is fading Forte, even though he is the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. Forte has earned his place as the top three-year-old entering Saturday's race with six wins in seven starts, including four Grade 1 victories. However, there are questions about his pedigree. Sire Violence only ran four times and never crossed the 8.5-furlong threshold before an injury ended his career, while dam Queen Caroline only had one win in 10 career starts and it came on turf.

"I've never been a fan of taking the favorite in the Derby with 20 horses in the field. There have been plenty of favorites that were the best horse in the race but ended up getting in trouble and didn't win," Demling told SportsLine. "The Florida Derby winner will have to have a great trip to win."

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Tapit Trice, one of the favorites at 5-1. Yet another son of Tapit, who has produced over 100 graded-stakes wins as a sire, the 1 1/4-mile distance at the Kentucky Derby 2023 will be of little concern given his pedigree.

He is the most expensive horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, having been purchased at the yearling auction for $1.3 million. With four wins in five career starts, including an impressive ride at the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes to punch his ticket to Churchill Downs, Tapit Trice is a come-from-behind runner. Can jockey Luis Saez navigate traffic to put him in perfect position against a field full of closers?

Demling also has a strong read on Angel of Empire, the third favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1. Brad Cox is a Louisville native who grew up blocks from Churchill Downs, so his rapid ascent as one of the best trainers in North America continues to make him a crowd favorite.

Angel of Empire will be one of four Kentucky Derby entries for Cox, but is inarguably his most accomplished coming off wins at the Risen Star Stakes and the Arkansas Derby. Another closer, Flavien Prat will need a steady pace and will have to give him daylight down the stretch to make up ground.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big.

Where do Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, and every other horse finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? And which enormous long shot is a must-back?



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw