Forte enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby as the 3-1 favorite after a dominant season, winning his last five races. With that sterling resume, the Todd Pletcher-trained horse topped the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 190 points. These standings determine who qualifies for the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, but they don't decide who wins the Run for the Roses. That's because it has been nine years since the horse who accumulated the most points in the prep races actually won the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice is second in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds at 5-1, while Angel of Empire is next among the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses at 8-1.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, Demling has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets.

2023 Kentucky Derby predictions for Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire

One surprise: Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. He has won four of his five career starts and is fresh off back-to-back victories in the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes. Even with the horse's impressive performances, Demling is concerned with Tapit Trice's maturity when it comes to facing a strong 2023 Kentucky Derby field.

"Tapit Trice still needs to show some improvement, especially mentally, in my mind to face a 20-horse field," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Forte, the top favorite at 3-1. In an ideal world, a horse would establish his name as a two-year-old and then hit his three-year-old peak in the Kentucky Derby. But Forte may have reached his zenith at age two, when he reached a 100 Beyer Speed Figure at the Breeders' Cup. He hasn't topped that figure since then and only won by a length in his last start over Mage, a horse who has no graded stakes wins to his name.

With the lack of established stamina in his bloodlines as his sire, Violence, never attempted a race longer than 1 1/16 miles, Forte may be too risky a play as the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite.

Demling also has a strong read on Angel of Empire, the third favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1. One of four horses trained by Cox in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, Angel of Empire is arguably the most accomplished of that group with wins this year at the Risen Star Stakes and the Arkansas Derby to his name.

Those victories helped him rack up 154 points in the 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and he's now produced four wins and a second-place finish in six career starts. However, he needed off-the-pace rallies in both of those prep wins and that could be a tall order against a field full of horses that prefer to stalk the pace.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

Where do Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, and every other horse finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?



