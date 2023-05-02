No Japanese horse or UAE Derby winner has ever won the Kentucky Derby, but you can expect Derma Sotogake to head towards the front at the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 2023 Kentucky Derby field is full of horses hoping to stalk the pace or close late, but the UAE Derby winner will attempt to be on the lead after he breaks from the No. 17 post. Will the wide trip be an impediment for this pacesetter and who are some of the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders? Derma Sotogake is 10-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds behind only Forte (3-1), Tapit Trice (5-1) and Angel of Empire (8-1).

The 149th Run for the Roses features 11 Kentucky Derby horses with odds of 20-1 or lower and understanding the stylistic matchup in the hard-to-predict first leg of the Triple Crown is critical. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, Demling has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

2023 Kentucky Derby predictions for Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire

One surprise: Demling is fading Forte, even though he is the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. Forte has earned his place as the top three-year-old entering Saturday's race with six wins in seven starts, including four Grade 1 victories. However, there are questions about his pedigree. Sire Violence only ran four times and never crossed the 8.5-furlong threshold before an injury ended his career, while dam Queen Caroline only had one win in 10 career starts and it came on turf.

"I've never been a fan of taking the favorite in the Derby with 20 horses in the field. There have been plenty of favorites that were the best horse in the race but ended up getting in trouble and didn't win," Demling told SportsLine. "The Florida Derby winner will have to have a great trip to win." See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Tapit Trice, one of the favorites at 5-1. The striking gray or roan horse was purchased at the yearling auction for $1.3 million two seasons ago and is another son of legendary sire Tapit, the 2004 Wood Memorial winner who is responsible for over 100 graded-stakes wins in his stud career.

Tapit Trice failed to break his maiden in his first try at Aqueduct in November, but returned just over a month later to get the job done in a one-miler. He won an allocation race at Gulfstream Park in February and then one the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes to earn his way into the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. However, Tapit has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner and he'll have to work through traffic if jockey Luis Saez plans on taking him wide like he did in Lexington last month. See where Tapit Trice finishes here.

Demling also has a strong read on Angel of Empire, the third favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1. Louisville native Brad Cox won his first Kentucky Derby in 2021 with Mandaloun, but he could not enjoy the spoils of the winner's circle because his horse wasn't declared the winner until the following year when Medina Spirit was officially disqualified.

Now, Cox is in search of a career-defining win as the trainer of Angel of Empire, the Arkansas Derby and Risen Star Stakes winner. He'll look for a gap to shoot late and will be, like many in this field, heavily dependent on positioning off the final turn. "There's a lot to like about the Arkansas Derby winner, but he will need a good pace to run at and he will also need to navigate through some traffic. He's athletic enough to get the job done," Demling told SportsLine. See where Angel of Empire finishes here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

Where do Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, and every other horse finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? And which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2023 below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles in the last 14 years.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw