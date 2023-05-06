The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday from Churchill Downs. Trainer Brad Cox is a Louisville native and has four 2023 Kentucky Derby horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Hit Show drew the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky Derby 2023. His other horses include Verifying, Jace's Road, and Angel of Empire. The 14 may be Cox's best chance of prevailing, as the local favorite with Angel of Empire is listed at 8-1. Those 2023 Kentucky Derby odds only trail Forte (3-1) and Tapit Trice (5-1), both of whom will make up the 19-horse 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

In 2020, Authentic became the 23rd Kentucky Derby winner to have a wire-to-wire victory, and he's the only horse over the last 20 years that can claim that feat. A wire-to-wire win has occurred in 15.5% of all Kentucky Derbies, where a horse led at all six points of call during the race. There's been nearly three times as many wire-to-wire wins as there have been last-to-first victories. This is when the horse is in last place at the first point of call, which is currently the quarter-mile point. Mine That Bird (2009) is the most recent last-to-first winner, and these victors account for just 5.4% of all Derby winners.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

