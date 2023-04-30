Two Phil's clocked the top Beyer Speed Figure (103) of any horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field when he dominated the Jeff Ruby Steaks. He also has previous experience at Churchill Downs, winning the Street Sense at the end of 2022. Two Phil's is a 21-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, sitting behind 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders like Forte (5-2), Kingsbarns (11-1) and Tapit Trice (11-1). Which horses should you include in your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets and 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy? With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Kentucky Derby is the only Triple Crown race that has been run uninterrupted since its inaugural edition in 1875. It was not held in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the race was run that September. Churchill Downs debuted a singular 20-stall starting gate for that race, replacing the previous arrangement of a 14-stall gate with an auxiliary six-stall gate. Rich Strike made history last year, becoming the second longest shot to win the Derby at 80-1. Donerail (1913) maintains the distinction of biggest upset win at the Kentucky Derby, winning as a 91-1 longshot more than a century ago.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him on those horse racing picks is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures