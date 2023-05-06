Japanese racehorses continue to improve every year, with two of them hoping to be among the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders on Saturday night. UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake is tied with Two Phil's for the third-shortest odds in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. He is 7-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, sitting behind co-favorites Tapit Trice (9-2) and Angel of Empire (9-2) after morning-line favorite Forte scratched on Saturday. With five total horses scratching this week, including Japanese import Continuar, Mandarin Hero entered the field as an alternate and he's a longer shot at 21-1.

Japanese horses snapped a 0 of 13 streak in the Breeders' Cup when they won two races at Del Mar two years ago. Derma Sotogake gave his country another win in the UAE Derby when he won this year, but should you include him in your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets? With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby has seen five horses scratched from the field, which are the most in a single race since 1936. This is also the smallest field since 2020 when just 15 horses competed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 1936 edition featured 14 horses in the 62nd running of the race at Churchill Downs, as Bold Venture won in 2:03.60. The Run for the Roses is the opening leg of the Triple Crown, which includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Unlike the other two races, the Kentucky Derby has been run uninterrupted since its inaugural race in 1875. Kentucky Derby attendance ranks first in North America, as fans from across the world partake in various traditions such as drinking mint julep and eating burgoo.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him on those horse racing picks is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

While Demling has no quibbles with the co-favorite status of Angel of Empire (9-2), he plans to hold tickets with Derma Sotogake (7-1) and a massive double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures