Flavien Prat has announced that he'll ride Angel of Empire over Kingsbarns in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6. Angel of Empire (29-1) is a longer shot to win than Kingsbarns, who was 11-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Prat won the Run for the Roses in 2019 and has finished third three times. How much should a jockey's preference between two 2023 Kentucky Derby horses influence your decisions when coming up with your 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions? With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

As impressive as each horse is that makes up the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, one variety of horse, the bay colt, has been the most dominant. Bays have won 56 times, followed by chestnut colts, which have won 49 times. Last year's winner, Rich Strike, was a chestnut colt, and Mandaloun was the most recent bay to win in 2021. Gray colts also have eight wins to their credit over the years, but haven't had a win since Giacomo in 2005. This year's Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte (5-2), is a bay, as is Kingsbarns. Derma Sotogake (13-1), who holds the third-best odds to win this year, is a chestnut.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him on those horse racing picks is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

