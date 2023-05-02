Luis Saez is considered one of the best jockeys in horse racing, but he has a major milestone missing on his resume: a Kentucky Derby victory. Saez will be the jockey for Tapit Trice at the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs, with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. The latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds list Forte as the 3-1 favorite, followed by Tapit Trice at 5-1. Saez led a horse across the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby when he rode Maximum Security, but was later disqualified for interference.

Saez is shortly removed from his best official finish at the Kentucky Derby when he placed third on Essential Quality in 2021. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

One is the loneliest number, even in horse racing. Eight horses have won from the No. 1 post, fourth-most all-time. However, much of that is a distant memory, as the last horse to win from "the dreaded rail" was Ferdinand in 1986. Hit Show (30-1) will take off from post No. 1 in the Kentucky Derby 2023 and could have a tough time breaking the 36-year drought. Post No. 5 has generated the most winners (10), last done by Always Dreaming in the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Post No. 17 is the only one never to produce a Kentucky Derby winner. Derma Sotogake is tied for fourth in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds and will try to make history from the No. 17 gate.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures