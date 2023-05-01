It's been four years since the morning-line favorite won the Kentucky Derby, but Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will hope to end that streak at the 149th Run for the Roses. The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday at Churchill Downs and post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Forte is already a four-time Grade 1 winner and he was assigned stall No. 15 during the 2023 Kentucky Derby post draw on Monday. The 2023 Kentucky Derby odds list Forte as the 3-1 favorite, while stablemates Tapit Trice (5-1) and Kingsbarns (12-1) are also among the top seven 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Justify was the most recent horse to win the Kentucky Derby as the favorite when he was listed at 3-1 in 2018. He'd go on to win that race by 2 1/2 lengths and eventually would become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown later in the year despite not racing at all during his two-year-old season. Kingsbarns will try to replicate that feat, having broken his maiden in his debut race at Gulfstream Park in January before winning an allocation race at Tampa Bay Downs in February. He then earned his Kentucky Derby 2023 invitation with a win at the Louisiana Derby in March. However, Justify was the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby without a start as a two-year old since Apollo in 1882, and Kingsbarns will have history working against him despite his clear talent.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him on those horse racing picks is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Forte (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Practical Move (10-1) and a massive double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures