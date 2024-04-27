The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs, and the Run for the Roses could provide redemption for trainer Todd Pletcher. He had the Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, last year, but the horse was scratched from the race just hours before due to medical concerns. For the Kentucky Derby 2024, Pletcher again has the favorite, Fierceness. After winning the Florida Derby by an astounding 13 1/2 lengths, Fierceness is 3-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds.

Sierra Leone (7-2) and Catching Freedom (8-1) are the only other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders with single-digit odds. However, the last three winners of the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports all had morning-line odds of 12-1 or more, so which long shots should you consider with your 2024 Kentucky Derby superfecta picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby trifecta picks? With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

There are 20 living Kentucky Derby winners, with 17 of them at stud farms and two others retired. Among those at stud is the most recent winner, Mage, who last competed at the Travers Stakes last Augist. The lone winner that is not classified as retired or at stud is 2022 winner Rich Strike. Injuries have kept him from competing since May 2023, but his owner is hoping ongoing medical treatment can allow him to race again. Of the living winners, Silver Charm (1997 winner) is the elder statesman at 30 years old, as he and Mine That Bird (2009 winner) are the two living winners who are retired. Silver Charm would have to survive for another three years to match the record of Count Fleet (1943 winner), who was the longest-living Kentucky Derby winner at 33 years.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

Demling is not taking Fierceness (3-1) to win this year, even though he's the favorite. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a massive double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better." You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2024. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures