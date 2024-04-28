Celebrity owners of thoroughbreds is nothing new, but one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses has ownership ties to the baseball diamond. Jayson Werth, who had a 15-year MLB career, is part of the ownership group of Dornoch. Werth won the Commissioner's Trophy thanks to claiming the 2008 World Series with the Phillies and is hoping to add the 2024 Kentucky Derby trophy to his mantle. He has a chance to do that in Dornoch, whose sire is 2018 Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic and whose grandsire is 2008 Derby winner Big Brown.

Dornoch has won three of his last four races and is a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds following Saturday's 2024 Kentucky Derby post draw. The 2024 Kentucky Derby favorite is Fierceness at 5-2, with Sierra Leone just behind him at 3-1. Other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders for the race on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs include Catching Freedom (8-1) and Forever Young (10-1). The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

If the 2024 Kentucky Derby trends continue, the Kentucky Derby 2024 will generate a bigger handle than any Derby before it. Last year set the record of $288.7 million, which topped the previous record set in 2022 of $273.8 million. The largest eight handles in Kentucky Derby history have come over the last nine years. Figures for the Kentucky Derby handle are available as far back as 1980, and that year's race, which had no off-track betting, had just over $10 million. The 2000 Kentucky Derby was the first to reach $100 million in handle, and if the handle increases at its current rate, then the 2024 Kentucky Derby is projected to be the first to reach $300 million.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

