The 150th Kentucky Derby will have an increased financial incentive for the owners involved in the race. The 2024 Kentucky Derby purse is $5 million, a 66.7% increase from last year's $3 million. The winner earns $3.1 million, with $1 for the runner-up, $500,000 for third place, $250,000 for fourth place, and $150,000 for fifth for the top finishers in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. Mage, last year's Kentucky Derby winner, earned $1.86 million. Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds and earn more than $3 million for Repole Stable.

His owner, Mike Repole, owned Forte, the favorite to win last year's Kentucky Derby before being scratched with a foot injury on race day. Repole has never won a Kentucky Derby, so how should that affect your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? Sierra Leone (7-2) and Catching Freedom (8-1) follow in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

A horse's pedigree will be a factor in how people make their 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions, but how often does that lead to the ultimate goal of capturing a garland of roses and a Triple Crown? Of the 13 Triple Crown winners, only one was sired by another Triple Crown winner. Gallant Fox won the Triple Crown in 1930 and Omaha, his son, won the Triple Crown in 1935. There have been 12 Kentucky Derby winners sired by other Kentucky Derby winners, and the 2024 Kentucky Derby field has a chance to expand those statistics. One horse that could do this is Just a Touch, the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify who has 20-1 odds to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

Demling is not taking Fierceness (3-1) to win this year, even though he's the favorite. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a massive double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better." You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2024. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures