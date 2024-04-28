The 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will take place on Saturday, May 4. Sierra Leone led qualifying with 155 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby after earning points in three races. After breaking his maiden at Aqueduct as a two-year-old, Sierra Leone finished second in the Remsen Stakes and won the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes during his three-year-old season. He's trained by Chad Brown, a two-time Preakness winner who is still searching for his breakthrough in the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone's sire, Gun Runner, finished third in the Kentucky Derby in 2016. According to the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, Sierra Leone is going off at 3-1. Trained by Todd Fletcher and coming off a win in the Florida Derby, Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will mark the 150th Run for the Roses and the large field generally lends itself to close racing. The three horses that have won by eight lengths in the history of the race (Old Rosebud, Johnstown, Whirlaway) all won before World War II. More Recently, Barbaro (2009) and Mine That Bird (2006) won by six lengths. Even Secretariat (1973) only won by 2.5 lengths despite running a 1:59.40 time that is still a record today. Todd Pletcher could become the seventh trainer in history with three Kentucky Derby wins if Fierceness is able to cross the finish line first at Churchill Downs.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

