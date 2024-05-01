History could be made on Saturday at Churchill Downs if Resilience wins the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He was sired by Into Mischief, who has already produced two Kentucky Derby winners, Authentic (2020) and Mandaloun (2021). While Into Mischief is one of 20 horses that has sired multiple Kentucky Derby winners, a win by Resilience would put him in elite company. Just four other horses have sired three Kentucky Derby winners, which is the most by a single horse. Even with that immaculate pedigree, Resilience is a 20-1 longshot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, the same odds as 2024 Kentucky Derby horses Track Phantom and Stronghold. The favorite, per the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2024, is Fierceness (5-2), followed by Sierra Leone (3-1).

What can fans expect from the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses at Churchill Downs on Saturday? The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Churchill Downs has used a starting gate for the Kentucky Derby since 1930, but not all 20 posts within the gate have been rewarded equally. Nineteen of the 20 spots have produced at least one Kentucky Derby winner, with unlucky No. 17 being the exception. That gate has seen 44 horses exit with a runner-up from Forty Niner (1988) being the best-ever finish. Besides the No. 19 post, which saw I'll Have Another win in 2012, each of the other 18 posts have produced multiple winners, with the No. 5 post having seen a record 10 winners emerge from that spot.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

