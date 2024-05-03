The month of May has finally arrived, which means it's time for one of America's oldest traditions to take center stage. The Kentucky Derby was established in 1875 and is run annually on the first Saturday in May. The 2024 Kentucky Derby will get underway from historic Churchill Downs on Saturday, with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. According to the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite to cross the finish line first. Other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses include Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1). Should your Kentucky Derby 2024 bet strategy include backing one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites, or should you target a longshot like Track Phantom (20-1) or Domestic Product (30-1)? With the Kentucky Derby annually presenting the toughest handicapping challenge of the year, you'll want to see what CBS Sports analyst Tim Doyle has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering he crushed the Kentucky Derby last year.

The 41-year-old Doyle says he has been betting horses since he was 12, having grown up less than 20 miles from both Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He prefers to play multirace wagers, from doubles to Pick 6s. And in 2020, he had the biggest score of his life, hitting a $150,000 Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park.

During last year's Triple Crown, Doyle was on fire. He correctly called 15-1 longshot Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and 8-1 longshot Arcangelo to win the Belmont Stakes.

One surprise: Doyle is completely fading Sierra Leone, even though he is one of the top favorites at 3-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Sierra Leone has three wins in four starts and is a nose away from being undefeated. After recording a runner-up finish in the Remsen Stakes to close out his 2-year-old season, he has added victories in the Risen Star and Blue Grass Stakes, using his patented late rally to do so.

As a late-running closer, Sierra Leone is at the mercy of traffic trouble, which could be his undoing in the Kentucky Derby 2024. Sierra Leone will break from the No. 2 post, so he'll have to dodge traffic in the early going if he wants to be in the mix down the stretch at Churchill Downs. "This late closer will be coming from far back and will need help navigating a full field," Doyle told SportsLine. "If he gets the right trip, he certainly can win, but lots of factors come into place when you're trying to pass 15 to 19 horses."

Another curveball: He is high on the chances of Japanese invader Forever Young, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. No horse from Japan has ever won the Kentucky Derby, but Forever Young is a proven winner. He has crossed the finish line first in each of his last five starts, including a pair of important graded-stakes races. He won the 2024 UAE Derby in March and the 2024 Saudi Derby in February.

The Japanese-bred horse is one of two horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field with an undefeated record and the only undefeated horse with at least three starts. "So much of the Derby is the right trip, and this horse has proven time and time again that he can be wide and lose ground without it making a difference," Doyle said.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders