The 150th Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 4 with 20 horses competing to reach the winner's circle. This year's Florida Derby winner, Fierceness, is trained by Todd Pletcher and enters the weekend as a 5/2 favorite.

Pletcher has won the Eclipse Award as horse racing's top trainer eight times, and he will have Fierceness ready to go when the horses fire out of the starting gate on Saturday evening. Pletcher already has two Kentucky Derby winners on his resume (Super Saver in 2010, Always Dreaming in 2017).

As is always the case, the favorite will have some stiff competition from the rest of the field at Churchill Downs. Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1) round out the rest of the favorites in this year's Kentucky Derby field. Dornoch, the younger brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, is something of a longshot at 20-1.

Earlier in the week, Encino was scratched from the race and has been replaced by Epic Ride (30-1).

Below is all the information you need to know about the 150th Kentucky Derby.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, positions

No. 1 post: 1 Dornoch (20-1)

No. 2 post: 2 Sierra Leone (3-1)

No. 3 post: 3 Mystik Dan (20-1)

No. 4 post: 4 Catching Freedom (8-1)

No. 5 post: 5 Catalytic (30-1)

No. 6 post: 6 Just Steel (20-1)

No. 7 post: 7 Honor Marie (20-1)

No. 8 post: 8 Just a Touch (10-1)

No. 9 post: 10 TO Password (30-1)

No. 10 post: 11 Forever Young (10-1)

No. 11 post: 12 Track Phantom (20-1)

No. 12 post: 13 West Saratoga (50-1)

No. 13 post: 14 Endlessly (30-1)

No. 14 post: 15 Domestic Product (30-1)

No. 15 post: 16 Grand Mo the First (50-1)

No. 16 post: 17 Fierceness (5/2)

No. 17 post: 18 Stronghold (20-1)

No. 18 post: 19 Resilience (20-1)

No. 19 post: 20 Society Man (50-1)

No. 20 post: 21 Epic Ride (30-1)

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Per tradition, the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1896, the race has been 1 1/4 miles.