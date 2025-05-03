Bob Baffert's extended wait for a chance to become the winningest Kentucky Derby trainer of all-time will come to an end on Saturday at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Baffert, who is tied with Ben Jones with six Kentucky Derby wins, is returning from a three-year suspension from Churchill Downs after 2021 winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test. Baffert last won the Kentucky Derby in 2020, with previous wins coming in 2018, 2015, 2002, 1998 and 1997. Baffert originally had two 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, Rodriguez and Citizen Bull. Rodriguez, who was 12-1 in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, was scratched on Thursday.

Citizen Bull remains in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field as a 20-1 longshot. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Tim Doyle has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

Doyle is an experienced horse bettor, having lived less than 20 miles from both Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He prefers to play multirace wagers, from doubles to Pick 6s. And in 2020, he had the biggest score of his life, hitting a $150,000 Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park. During the 2023 Triple Crown, Doyle was on fire. He correctly called 15-1 longshot Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and 8-1 longshot Arcangelo to win the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

For the Run for the Roses, Doyle has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Doyle's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 3-1 favorite. There's a lot to like about Journalism, who enters this race with four straight wins. Most speed metrics rate him as the fastest in the field, and he's bred to thrive at the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles.

Doyle, however, points out that Journalism's signature win came at the Santa Anita Derby against a smaller field. The Kentucky Derby 2025 is scheduled to have 19 horses running, so this will be a huge adjustment. "He will need the perfect trip under jockey Umberto Rispoli to hit the board," Doyle told SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, picks

Instead of chasing the favorite, Doyle's top pick is a double-digit longshot who "has a massive closing kick."

2025 Kentucky Derby odds

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby contenders

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza