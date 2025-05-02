Bob Baffert's chances at claiming his record-breaking seventh Kentucky Derby took a hit on Thursday when Rodriguez, one of his two 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, was scratched due to a foot bruise. Baffert will make his return to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby 2025 for the first time since his three-year suspension. Baffert, who is tied with Ben Jones for the most Kentucky Derby wins (six), still has Citizen Bull competing in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, but that horse drew "the dreaded rail" with post No. 1 at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Citizen Bull is 20-1 in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1) to win the Run for the Roses. Which 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders should you include in 2025 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Tim Doyle has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

Doyle is an experienced horse bettor, having lived less than 20 miles from both Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He prefers to play multirace wagers, from doubles to Pick 6s. And in 2020, he had the biggest score of his life, hitting a $150,000 Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park. During the 2023 Triple Crown, Doyle was on fire. He correctly called 15-1 longshot Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and 8-1 longshot Arcangelo to win the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

For the Run for the Roses, Doyle has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Doyle's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 3-1 favorite. Journalism has won four of his last five races, but the favorite has never run in a field larger than five horses. No horse has raced in a Kentucky Derby-type environment with it being the first leg of the Triple Crown, but at least others in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field have run in a more crowded racetrack to gather a feel of how a horse will react in a crowd.

The favorite has failed to win any of the last six Kentucky Derby races, and Doyle doesn't see Journalism as the horse to break that streak. Journalism finished third in his debut, so he's not entering with a flawless record. Saturday will not only be his first race in Churchill Downs, it will also be his first competition outside of California. Doyle doesn't deny Journalism's talent, but he doesn't see the value in using him to win in 2025 Kentucky Derby bets. See which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, picks

Instead of chasing the favorite, Doyle's top pick is a double-digit longshot who "has a massive closing kick." Doyle is sharing who he likes over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Doyle's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who called Mage as a 15-1 live longshot in the 2023 Run for the Roses.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby contenders

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza