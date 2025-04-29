Bob Baffert is the most recognizable and well-known trainer in horse racing, but for the last three years he has been absent from the Kentucky Derby.

After winning a then-record seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit in 2021, the horse tested positive for an anti-inflammatory in post-race testing. While it wasn't a doping violation -- the substance Medina Spirit tested positive for was a legal therapeutic drug but one that must be out of the horse's system by the time they race -- Churchill Downs hit Baffert with a two-year ban and stripped Medina Spirit of the 2021 Derby win.

Baffert's legal fight against the ban earned him a third year added on, but now he is looking to move forward and move on from what he's called an "honest mistake" as he is back in the paddock for 2025's Run for the Roses.

"I know people will still have opinions, and there's nothing I can do about that,'' Baffert recently told The Athletic. "People will say what they say or think what they think. I know it was an honest mistake, but at the end of the day, it couldn't be in the horse's system. That's the rule, and Churchill had to do what they had to do. I respect that. I'm grateful to be back. I love this race. I just want to move forward.''

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles.

In his return to Churchill Downs, Baffert will have two horses in the field for the 151st Kentucky Derby: Rodriguez (12-1) and Citizen Bull (20-1). Neither are the favorite (that would be Journalism at 3-1), but both have the pedigree to compete and potentially win Baffert that record seventh Derby that got stripped.

2025 Kentucky Derby horses, odds, futures, date, preview: Expert who hit 11 Derby-Oaks Doubles explains picks CBS Sports Staff

Citizen Bull won the 2024 Eclipse Award as the top American 2-year-old, winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and setting high expectations coming into 2025.

However, he didn't have the results early this year, finishing fourth at the Santa Anita Derby (won by Journalism), and has slid down the odds board as a result.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, won the Wood Memorial (Grade 2) in an impressive wire-to-wire showing and is considered one of the top challengers to Journalism.

Baffert's return to the Kentucky Derby is a major story, and while he didn't arrive to Churchill Downs with the favorite this week, both Rodriguez and Citizen Bull give him a real chance at a seventh Derby win and breaking his tie with Ben Jones for the most Kentucky Derby victories by a trainer.