Twenty horses will line up at Churchill Downs on Saturday for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, and the field consists of 19 colts and one gelding. The outlier is Burnham Square, who will become the 136th gelding to compete in the Run for the Roses. Mine That Bird (2009) was the last gelding to get draped in the lush blanket of roses following his victory, but the last nine geldings have finished 11th or worse. Burnham Square has higher expectations for the Kentucky Derby 2025 since he's looking to hit the board for the seventh time in seven starts. The Blue Grass Stakes victor is a 12-1 longshot, according to the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds.

How will he stack up against the other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses like Journalism (3-1), Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1)? Post time is at 6:57 p.m. ET, and longshots in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field include Tiztastic (20-1) and Owen Almighty (30-1). Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Kentucky Derby futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of this race.

One surprise: Demling is fading Rodriguez (12-1), who barely cracks the top 10 finishers in his 2025 Kentucky Derby projections. Rodriguez has a pair of career wins, most notably taking the Wood Memorial, a key prep race, in April. He held off fellow Kentucky Derby horse Grande to win that race at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York.

His Wood Memorial win is getting most of the attention, but he also had a bit of a concerning third-place run at the San Felipe Stakes and a runner-up finish at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes against a mediocre field. Demling has found nine other horses he likes better, including several with significantly longer odds, so Rodriguez is one of the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to fade. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Demling just revealed in his 2025 Kentucky Derby prediction for Sandman, who is third in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025 at 6-1. Sandman won the Arkansas Derby on March 29 for his third victory in eight career races and to continue his streak of five straight top-three finishes. Sandman is the son of Tapit, who has been the No. 1 earning sire in three of the last 10 years and is one of the most profitable sires of all-time.

Although Sandman has three career victories, none of those came over his three runs at Churchill Downs. Sandman has only one top-three result at Churchill Downs, finishing third in the Street Sense in October, and he was fifth in his other two runs at Churchill Downs. Those were three of his first four career races, though, and Sandman performed better over his last four starts at Oaklawn Park, so it'll be interesting to see which version of Sandman shows up in his return to Churchill Downs.

Demling has also locked in his 2025 Kentucky Derby picks for Journalism, the 3-1 favorite. Based out of Southern California, Journalism placed third in his first race and has since won his ensuing four starts. All five races come in California, so he'll have to adjust to a new track and new environment at Churchill Downs. Journalism has three stakes victories on his resume, including in the Santa Anita Derby, but some question whether he's truly been tested. He's only beaten two other horses in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, and both are double-digit longshots.

Journalism is sired by the 2007 American Champion 3-year-old, Curlin, who won seven Grade 1 races back in his day. However, Curlin has yet to sire a horse that's won a Triple Crown race. The pedigree is still strong, nonetheless, as Curlin's grandsons won two of the last three Kentucky Derbies: Mage (2023) and Rich Strike (2022). Journalism will look to bring the first Derby victory to both trainer, Michael McCarthy, and jockey, Umberto Rispoli. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby horse profiles

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty