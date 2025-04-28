It has been seven years since a favorite won the Kentucky Derby, a streak that Journalism can snap in the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds following wins in the San Felipe Stakes and Santa Anita Derby. Other top 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders include Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1). Every other horse in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field is outside of 10-1 on the horse racing odds board.

Luxor Cafe, a son of American Pharoah, clinched his spot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby lineup via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. He defeated fellow Japanese import Admire Daytona twice, but he is still a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of this race.

One surprise: Demling is fading Rodriguez (12-1), who does not hit the board in his 2025 Kentucky Derby projections. The Bob Baffert-trained horse showcased his potential with a comfortable win the Wood Memorial (G2), posting a 101 Beyer Speed Figure. However, he struggled in races when he was unable to take the early lead.

Rodriguez came up short against Citizen Bull in the Robert B. Lewis and against Journalism in the San Felipe Stakes. Citizen Bull is among a slew of Derby entrants who have run their best races on the front, which will make things even trickier for Rodriguez. He has simply been too inconsistent for Demling to include in his top picks to win the Derby.

Demling has also locked in his 2025 Kentucky Derby picks for Journalism, the 3-1 favorite. Journalism is the fastest horse in the race by the numbers, and he has been a relentless closer during his career. He enters the Derby following a win in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 5, extending his winning streak to four races.

Three of those wins came in graded stakes races, making him the clear choice to be the morning-line favorite. Trainer Michael McCarthy is coming off his first Derby appearance, as Endlessly finished ninth in 2024. Jockey Umberto Rispoli has not finished better than ninth in his two attempts in the Run for the Roses, so Journalism does not have the most experienced jockey and trainer on his side.

