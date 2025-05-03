The 2025 Kentucky Derby will try to live up to last year's edition of the race, when Mystik Dan won in a three-way photo finish. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds after winning four straight races for trainer Michael McCarthy. The favorite has lost the Kentucky Derby six straight times after winning six straight between 2013 and 2018. Additionally, Journalism will try to snap an 0-for-49 streak by Kentucky Derby horses who have attempted to win with only two previous starts at age three. The Kentucky Derby 2025 goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Bettors who decide to steer clear of Journalism might target 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders like Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1). There are also nine 2925 Kentucky Derby horses at 30-1 on the horse racing odds board, so which horses should you back with your 2025 Kentucky Derby bets? With so much to consider while making your 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Mystik Dan's photo finish victory last year marked the first nose margin of victory in the Kentucky Derby since 1996 and the first three-photo finish since 1947. He closed at 18-1 odds and gave the No. 3 post position its sixth victory since the starting gate was introduced in 1930. The No. 17 post position remains winless, and three of the past four Kentucky Derby winners have started at gate No. 8 or lower. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has one horse in the field this year, Citizen Bull (20-1). Baffert has won this race a record-tying six times and will compete in the race for the first time since 2021. He served a three-year suspension by Churchill Downs after his 2021 Derby winner, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $258.56 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,113.84 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $8,254 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Catching Freedom.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite status of Journalism (3-1), the Michael McCarthy-trained colt isn't his top pick. Instead, he is building his tickets around Luxor Cafe (15-1) and an even bigger longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside," spicing up his 2025 Kentucky Derby exotics. You can see his picks here.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures, horses, post positions