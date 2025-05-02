The Kentucky Derby 2025 takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, and you'll find differing opinions on how often a horse should race leading up to it. Most trainers have seemed to settle in between four and eight starts, as the vast majority of the 19-horse 2025 Kentucky Derby field falls within that range. The Kentucky Derby 2025 will go to post at 6:57 p.m. ET. Journalism, who has five starts, is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, while the second-favorite, Sovereignty (5-1), has also raced five times. Which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses can you trust in your 2025 Kentucky Derby betting strategy? With so much to consider while making your 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Winning the Kentucky Derby is more about the honor and prestige of claiming the Run for the Roses than any monetary reward, but it still results in quite a payday for the victor. The 2025 Kentucky Derby purse is $5 million, which matches the record-breaking payout from last year, and the winner will receive $3.1 million. The 2025 Kentucky Derby prize pool has come a long way since the inaugural Derby in 1875 awarded a total of $1,000. The 40th running in 1914 was the first to reach $10,000, and it wasn't until 1996 that the Kentucky Derby purse reached seven-figures. Prior to the increase to $5 million in 2024, the prize pool was at $3 million from 2019 to 2023.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $258.56 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,113.84 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $8,254 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Catching Freedom.

