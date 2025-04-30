The countdown to the 2025 Kentucky Derby is officially on, with the 151st Run for the Rose scheduled for Saturday. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Serving as the first leg of horse racing's coveted Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby is widely considered to be one of the most exciting and tradition-rich sporting events in the world. Journalism, starting in the No. 8 position, is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby betting favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Other top 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders in the 2025 Kentucky Derby lineup include Sovereignty (5-1), Sandman (6-1), and Burnham Square (12-1). Will there be a longshot that can shock the horse racing world and come through for 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks? With so much to consider while making your 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

This year's race will be the 151st Run for the Roses. The first race was held in 1875 on a 1.5 mile track in front of an estimated 10,000 fans. Churchill Downs is now a 1.25-mile track with annual attendance figures topping 150,000. The Kentucky Derby also currently holds the distinction of being the longest continuously held sporting event in the United States. Renowned horse trainer Bob Baffert has the chance to become the first trainer to win the Kentucky Derby seven times. He is currently tied with Ben "Plain Ben" Jones for the most wins in race history. Baffert has two horses in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field -- Rodriguez and Citizen Bull.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $258.56 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,113.84 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $8,254 at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone, Forever Young and Catching Freedom.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite status of Journalism (3-1), the Michael McCarthy-trained colt isn't his top pick. Instead, he is building his tickets around Luxor Cafe (15-1) and an even bigger longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside," spicing up his 2025 Kentucky Derby exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures, horses, post positions