The 2025 Kentucky Derby will feature a strong field when the 151st edition of the Run for the Roses gets underway on Saturday. Japanese horses are 0-for-8 all-time in the Kentucky Derby, but that could change this week at Churchill Downs. There are two horses from Japan in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field: Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona. Luxor Cafe is the son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, while Admire Daytona is coming off a victory at the UAE Derby in April. Will Luxor Cafe or Admire Daytona rewrite the history books and become the first Japanese horse to win the first jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown?

According to the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, Luxor Cafe (15-1) and Admire Daytona (30-1) are both double-digit longshots, while Journalism is the 3-1 favorite among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman (6-1), even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites. It took Sandman five attempts to capture his first graded stakes victory. Sandman is the 11th starter for trainer Mark Casse, but he has yet to have a horse finish in the top three in the Kentucky Derby. Sandman is the son of Tapit, who despite being the all-time sire for prodigy earnings has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

Sandman has experience at Churchill Downs, but those don't equate to happy memories. The horse is winless in three races at Churchill Downs, but will return after strong showings at Oaklawn Park. Sandman had two wins and finished in the top three in all four races at Oaklawn Park. However, Saturday's environment will be significantly different from anything he witnessed in Arkansas. Menez thinks a late charge to a third-place finish is the best-case scenario for Sandman, making him a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Kentucky Derby 2025.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 12-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Burnham Square recorded a 1 3/4-length victory over Tappan Street at Gulfstream Park in the Holy Bull Stakes.

The gelded son of Liam's Map has run just two races since, finishing fourth at the Fountain of Youth before winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April. The horse will be ridden by reigning Kentucky Derby-winning jockey, Brian Hernandez Jr., who was aboard Mystik Dan last year. Hernandez also rode Burnham Square at his Blue Grass Stakes victory, giving this horse the continuity needed to compete at Churchill Downs.

Menez' top pick is a horse who "is bred to only get better with the added distance." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who owns "the most awesome turn of foot of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls." Menez is sharing who he likes over at SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby contenders

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty