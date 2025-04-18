Louisville native Brad Cox has a Kentucky Derby victory on his resume thanks to the trainer being awarded the 2021 race with Mandaloun after Medina Spirit was disqualifiied. Cox, however, would undoubtedly love to have one of his horses cross the finish line first at the 2025 Kentucky Derby since some include an asterisk with his 2021 win. He's giving himself multiple 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to do so in his hometown, Tappan Street and Final Gambit. Tappan Street is at 10-1, with Final Gambit a 30-1 horse racing longshot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds for Saturday, May 3.

The 2025 Kentucky Derby favorite, Journalism, comes in at 3-1, followed by Sandman (8-1) and Sovereignty (8-1). Mystik Dan won last year as an 18-1 longshot. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. A victory at the G1 Arkansas Derby has Sandman near the top of the odds board, but that's his only notable triumph. He has four other starts in Graded Stakes races, failing to win any of those, and three of the horses he finished behind are in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field.

Sandman's sire, Tapit, was also a G1 winner at 1 1/8 miles before then attempting his first race at a longer distance at the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Despite having the third-shortest odds, Tapit was simply non-competitive, finishing in ninth place and 15 3/4 lengths back. Now, Sandman will be attempting the same with his first run at a distance longer than 1 1/8 miles coming at the Run for the Roses. Pedigree doesn't appear to be on his side with these longer races, which makes a horse with such low odds a bit too risky to use in Kentucky Derby 2025 bets.

