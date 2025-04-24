The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs. Justify was the most recent Triple Crown winner in 2018, becoming the 13th horse in history to do so, but there has been a different winner in every Triple Crown race since he made history. The Kentucky Derby 2025 will mark the 151st Run for the Roses and there have been 20 Kentucky Derby winners in the last 50 years that have gone on to win at least one more leg of the Triple Crown. Luxor Cafe is a son of American Pharoah, who made history in 2015 as the only horse to win the American Grand Slam, adding a Breeders' Cup win to his Triple Crown triumph that season. Luxor Cafe is 15-1 in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds after dominating in Japan, while Santa Anita Derby winner Journalism is the 3-1 favorite among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. Familiarity with the grounds can often be beneficial, but Sandman's record at Churchill Downs isn't inspiring. Sired by Tapit out of the Distorted Humor mare Distorted Music, Sandman finished fifth, fifth and third in three starts at the iconic Louisville track while racing as a two-year-old.

He broke through with a win at an allocation race at Oaklawn Park in December of that year and has exclusively raced there since, finishing second in the Southwest Stakes and third in the Rebel Stakes before his win in the Arkansas Derby. Sandman has history working against him too since no horse from Tapit's legendary line has won the Kentucky Derby, while trainer Mark Casse is 0-for-10 at the Kentucky Derby and jockey Jose Ortiz is 0-for-9.

