Burnham Square isn't at the top of the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, but he was the top point-scorer during the Road to the Kentucky Derby to secure his position in the biggest annual event in horse racing. Burnham Square has won two of his three starts since the beginning of February, most recently claiming the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8. He is 15-1 to win the Kentucky Derby 2025 at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3, and given his recent success, could he hold value as one of the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to target? Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025, followed by other proven winners like Sandman (8-1), Sovereignty (8-1), Rodriguez (10-1) and Tappan Street (10-1).

Which of these 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders has the best chance at winning the Run for the Roses and could any of them hold the potential to become just the third Triple Crown winner in the 21st century? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. Sandman is the son of Tapit, the highest-earning active sire, and has generated $1.09 million in earnings, highlighted by winning the Arkansas Derby with a total purse of $1.5 million. However, Tapit, who last raced in 2004, has yet to father a Kentucky Derby winner despite having 14 starters.

Sandman is trained by Mark E. Casse, who has never won a Kentucky Derby. Casse has had multiple starters in the first leg of the Triple Crown without taking home the grand prize, which doesn't strengthen Sandman's case either.

The Kentucky Derby 2025 will be Sandman's sixth graded stakes race and he's 1-4 in those races despite four of the five being a Grade 2 or Grade 3. Menez doesn't see value in Sandman at his current price. See which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses he likes at SportsLine.

