With over 10,000 victories, Steve Asmussen is the winningest trainer in North American horseracing. None of those wins, however, has come in the "Run for the Roses," as Asmussen enters the 2025 Kentucky Derby still searching for his first victory at the sport's most prestigious race. He has had a pair of runner-up finishes across 26 prior starters and lost one of the potential 2025 Kentucky Derby horses when Magnitude was forced to withdraw due to injury. The horse won the Risen Star Stakes, but fortunately, Asmussen has another pair of colts in the running to get him that elusive victory.

Asmussen will saddle Tiztastic (20-1) and Publisher (30-1), both longshots per the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2025 Kentucky Derby favorite for the race on Saturday, May 3 is the Michael McCarthy-trained Journalism (3-1). Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

For the Run for the Roses, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. That was Sandman's third victory across eight career starts and also just his first win over five stakes starts. However, there are more concerning issues for the horse, ranging from his pedigree to his connections.

Sandman was sired by Tapit, who has a Grade 1 stakes win to his name but struggled beyond 1 1/8 miles. Tapit was 6-1 in the 2004 Kentucky Derby, but struggled with the distance and finished a disappointing ninth, despite having the third-shortest odds. Additionally, Sandman's trainer, Mark Casse, owns a dubious record. He has sent 10 previous starters to the Kentucky Derby, but has failed to see any of them finish in the money. See which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, picks

Menez' top pick is a horse who "is bred to only get better with the added distance." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who owns "the most awesome turn of foot of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls." Menez is sharing who he likes over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez' picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who called Mystik Dan as an 18-1 live longshot in last year's race.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures