Last year saw the Kentucky Derby post a record total handle north of $320 million. That figure has risen in four straight years, so you could expect a new handle record for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby 2025 takes place on Saturday, May 3 from Churchill Downs and will be nearly 150 years to the day the inaugural Run for the Roses occurred in 1875. A horse that could be factor into a large portion of 2025 Kentucky Derby bets is the 3-1 favorite, Journalism. He has won four straight starts, three of them being graded stakes races. His chief competition in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds are Sandman (8-1) and Sovereignty (8-1). A longshot contender among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses is Grande (20-1), a half-brother of Journalism trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. It was his first victory as a 3-year-old after falling short the previous two attempts, and it was also Sandman's first win across five stakes starts. The horse also doesn't have the best success, or any success, at Churchill Downs as he failed to win any of his three races at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Sandman's trainer has had Triple Crown race success, as he infamously won both the Preakness and Belmont in 2019, saddling two different horses to win those two legs. However, it's been another story at The Run for the Roses. Casse's had 10 prior Derby starters, with no wins, nor any second or third-place finishes. The average finish of those horses is 10.8, with none of his last five Kentucky Derby starters placing better than seventh.

