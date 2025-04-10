Betting the favorite at the Kentucky Derby 2025 may be appealing, but it also may not be the optimal move. The favored horse hasn't prevailed at "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" in the last six races, with last year's favorite, Fierceness, finishing 15th. He was 5-2 in the morning-line odds, while the 2025 Kentucky Derby favorite is Journalism at 3-1. Sired by Hall of Fame horse, Curlin, Journalism is followed in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds by Sandman and Sovereignty, both of whom are at 8-1 to utilize in 2025 Kentucky Derby bets.

The 151st running of the Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3 from Churchill Downs. Will the drought for the favorite reach a seventh year, or can Journalism live up to his lofty status among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby.

For the Run for the Roses, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and will be one of the favorites at Churchill Downs. While that win at Arkansas was impressive, it's the only notable win for Sandman in his career. He started in four other graded stakes races, but failed to win any of those, including two at Churchill Downs. He placed fifth at the track at the Iroquois Stakes and followed that up with a third-place in the Street Sense.

Menez also isn't a fan of Sandman's running style, a closer, for the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby. This style makes thoroughbreds dependent on other horses upfront, making it a risky proposition to wager on a horse whose best trait is contingent on others in the field. "I could see Sandman rallying late for third, but anything more is a stretch for me," Menez told SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, picks

Menez' top pick is a horse who "is bred to only get better with the added distance." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who owns "the most awesome turn of foot of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures