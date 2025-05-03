The 2025 Kentucky Derby will see four jockeys making their debuts at the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. Joao Moreira will ride the Japan-based Luxor Cafe (15-1), while the other three newcomers will be aboard 30-1 Kentucky Derby longshots. First-time 2025 Kentucky Derby jockeys include Nik Juarez (American Promise), Luan Machado (Final Gambit) and Joseph Ramos (Flying Mohawk). Ramos is a name that we could hear for the next few decades at Churchill Downs since he'll pilot one of the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses at just 25 years old. He's still 10 years older than the youngest-winning jockeys in Kentucky Derby history, as a pair of 15-year-olds won back in the 1800s.

Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, as Umberto Rispoli will have his third Kentucky Derby ride aboard him.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

Menez has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman (6-1), even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites. Three of the horse's first four starts came at Churchill Downs, and he failed to place in any of those three. Sandman won at Arkansas in his last start after he dropped to eighth in a nine-horse field before displaying his closing strength for a 2 1/2-length victory.

That style as a closer may have worked in a smaller field, but Sandman would be hard-pressed to deploy that same tactic and rally in a 19-horse 2025 Kentucky Derby field. His running style is what causes concern for Menez, with the famed horse writer saying, "In my first pass handicapping the race, I listed Sandman as a fade, and I still think that his odds will be much lower than his actual chance of winning the race." Menez thinks a late charge to a third-place finish is the best-case scenario for Sandman, making him a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Kentucky Derby 2025.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 12-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. He has hit the board in all six career starts and has two graded stakes victories to his name. He won the Holy Bull Stakes in his 3-year-old debut and the Blue Grass Stakes in his last start. That Blue Grass victory came against a stacked field that featured three other horses who are part of the 2025 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Burnham Square also raced at Churchill Downs last November, so he has track experience, and he has a Derby-winning jockey in Brian Hernandez, who won last year. The horse also has a unique skill for his running style that Menez believes give him an edge. "Of all of the late-running closers, I prefer Burnham Square the best because I think he has a bit more tactical speed than the others," Menez told SportsLine. "Most importantly he has shown a willingness to pass horses on the inside, which, in the 20-horse Derby field, can be the difference between winning and losing." See which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses he likes at SportsLine.

Menez' top pick is a horse who "is bred to only get better with the added distance." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who owns "the most awesome turn of foot of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls."

2025 Kentucky Derby odds below:

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty