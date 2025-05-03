The 2025 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, when the top horses in the world will square off at Churchill Downs. Journalism emerged as the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds due to his four-race winning streak and high-stamina running style. He has been able to dictate the pace or go on a late run in prior races, showcasing multiple ways to beat the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. However, trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli have never won the Kentucky Derby. Other top 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders include Sovereignty (5-1), Sandman (6-1) and Burnham Square (12-1). Which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses should you include in your 2025 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman (6-1), even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites. Three of the horse's first four starts came at Churchill Downs, and he failed to place in any of those three. Sandman won at Arkansas in his last start after he dropped to eighth in a nine-horse field before displaying his closing strength for a 2 1/2-length victory.

That style as a closer may have worked in a smaller field, but Sandman would be hard-pressed to deploy that same tactic and rally in a 19-horse 2025 Kentucky Derby field. His running style is what causes concern for Menez, with the famed horse writer saying, "In my first pass handicapping the race, I listed Sandman as a fade, and I still think that his odds will be much lower than his actual chance of winning the race." Menez thinks a late charge to a third-place finish is the best-case scenario for Sandman, making him a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Kentucky Derby 2025.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 12-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Burnham Square is trying to become the first Blue Grass Stakes winner to win the Kentucky Derby since 1991.

The colt has demonstrated patience and likes to settle into the race before making a push to the front. He also gained valuable track experience at Churchill Downs last November and will be ridden by 2024 Kentucky Derby-winning hockey Brian Hernandez. Menez knows there are several capable closers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, but he prefers Burnham Square the most due to his tactical speed. See which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses he likes at SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby contenders

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty