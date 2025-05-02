Journalism is the 3-1 favorite to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby, which takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Journalism is coming off a win in the Santa Anita Derby one month after taking first at San Felipe Stakes. In five career races, Journalism has four wins and one third-place finish. Saturday's 2025 Kentucky Derby has a 6:57 p.m. ET post time, and bettors are looking to find value in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Besides Journalism, other single-digit 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites include Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1). Grande and Rodriguez were scratched, bringing Baeza into the field at 12-1 among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses. Baeza will break from Post. No. 19 and wear No. 21.

Sovereignty has two career wins and top-four finishes in all five of his career races, while Sandman has three wins in eight career starts. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

For the Run for the Roses, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

One of Menez' surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman (6-1), even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites. Sandman won the Arkansas Derby, finishing ahead of two other horses in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, Publisher (20-1) and Coal Battle (30-1). Menez, however, does not like closers, who are dependent on a fast pace up front.

Those horses tend to lose ground on the far turn, and Menez sees that being the case again this year. He also sees Sandman's Kentucky Derby value as being inflated due to his Arkansas Derby win, which he attributed to an "enormous pace meltdown." Menez thinks a late charge to a third-place finish is the best-case scenario for Sandman, making him a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Kentucky Derby 2025.

Another curveball: Menez is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 12-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. In five career races, Burnham Square has three wins, including in the Blue Grass. He also took first in the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes. His first win came on Dec. 28, and he entered his first graded-stakes event on February 1.

Some 2025 Kentucky Derby bettors have been fading Burnham Square due to a disappointing fourth-place finish in the 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes was won by Kentucky Derby entrant Sovereignty. However, he rebounded strong at the 2025 Blue Grass. Menez isn't too concerned with his Fountain of Youth results and is confident Burnham Square is a true contender.

Menez' top pick is a horse who "is bred to only get better with the added distance." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who owns "the most awesome turn of foot of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back?

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty