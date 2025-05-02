The Kentucky Derby has managed five straight years of dry weather, but when they run the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, that streak is expected to change.

For the first time since 2019, the forecast for the first weekend in May is calling for all day rain in Louisville, which should make for sloppy, muddy track conditions at Churchill Downs. The good news is any electricity in the forecast is expected to come earlier in the day. The projected thunderstorms should move out of the area by 7 a.m. ET, with some isolated storms possible into the early afternoon. However, it is supposed to just be rain showers for most of the morning and afternoon, with a half-inch of rain expected to fall.

There could be a break in the rain in time for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby, as the rain probability drops to 40% from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but even if it's not actively raining, the track will undoubtedly still be quite wet by the Derby's post time at 6:57 p.m.

That will matter to bettors, as track conditions always play a role in a race, and we could see odds shift throughout the day based on how sloppy the track looks leading up to post time and how that will impact the race's pace.

2025 Kentucky Derby weather forecast

Time of Day Temperature Precipitation Morning (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) 60 degrees 75% chance of rain/thunderstorms Early Afternoon (12-4 p.m.) 65 degrees 75% chance of rain Late Afternoon (4-6 p.m.) 64 degrees 40% chance of rain Post Time (6:57 p.m.) 63 degrees 40% chance of rain

Forecast via AccuWeather

