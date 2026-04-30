The results of prep races determined who qualified for the Kentucky Derby 2026, and one prep event has historically stood out from all others. The Florida Derby has produced a record 26 eventual Kentucky Derby winners, with 15 of those 26 winning both races. Commandment is hoping to become the 16th to complete the double by claiming the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Others who competed at Gulfstream Park in Florida include runner-up The Puma and third-place finisher Chief Wallabee. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Those three are among the five thoroughbreds listed at 10-1 or shorter according to the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Renegade (4-1) is the favorite, with both Commandment and Further Ado just behind him at 6-1. Chief Wallabee is at 8-1 for use in horse racing bets, with The Puma priced at 10-1. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and hit a $1,682 supefecta, and then went on to nail the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He's completely fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade is coming off a win at the Arkansas Derby, but unfortunately for Renegade, success is not guaranteed at Churchill Downs despite the showing. In fact, only three other horses that won the Arkansas Derby have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. American Pharoah in 2015 was the last horse to do so, while the other Arkansas Derby winners who went on to win at Churchill Downs were Sunny's Halo in 1983 and Smarty Jones in 2004. That lack of success by Arkansas Derby winners is not lost on Demling, who is finding value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Demling also locked in his 2026 Kentucky Derby prediction for Commandment, who is the half-brother of Renegade and is listed at 6-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds. There's a case that Commandment should be the morning-line favorite, given that he's won four straight races. That includes the prestigious Florida Derby, which has produced more Kentucky Derby winners than any other prep race. Both that win and the Fountain of Youth Stakes, however, came down to the wire, so he was a matter of inches from losing both against other Kentucky Derby horses like The Puma and Chief Wallabee. He's shown the speed to be near the front at Churchill Downs, but will he be able to finish like he did in the prep races? Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest FanDuel Racing promo, which lets users bet $5 and get $25 in bonuses:

Demling has also locked in his 2026 Kentucky Derby picks for Further Ado (6-1). The Brad Cox-trained horse concluded his 2-year-old season with a G2 victory at Churchill Downs. As a 3-year-old he was runner-up in Tampa and then prevailed at the Blue Grass Stakes. The son of Gun Runner, Further Ado's sire won multiple G1 races in his day but placed third at the 2016 Kentucky Derby. After having multiple jockeys over his six career races, a new name will be aboard Further Ado come Saturday. Veteran John Velazquez will ride the horse for the first time, as Further Ado now gets as experienced a Derby jockey as there is. Velazquez has three Kentucky Derby wins across his 26 prior rides, though his last four horses all placed 15th or worse. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby bets at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds