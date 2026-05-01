Renegade enters as the 4-1 favorite to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby. The colt, however, will be looking to buck history as he tries to become just the 41st favorite since 1908 to win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The last favorite to win "The Run for The Roses" was Justify in 2018. The favorite has placed no lower than fourth in 13 of the past 14 Kentucky Derby races, with Fierceness the exception, placing 15th in 2024. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Saturday's post time at Churchill Downs is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Race conditions are expected to be cool and dry. Besides Renegade, other favorites include Commandment and Further Ado, both at 6-1, and Chief Wallabee at 8-1. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and hit a $1,682 supefecta, and then went on to nail the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions, expert analysis

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He's completely fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade is coming off a win at the Arkansas Derby, but unfortunately for Renegade, success is not guaranteed at Churchill Downs despite the showing. In fact, only three other horses that won the Arkansas Derby have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. American Pharoah in 2015 was the last horse to do so, while the other Arkansas Derby winners who went on to win at Churchill Downs were Sunny's Halo in 1983 and Smarty Jones in 2004. That lack of success by Arkansas Derby winners is not lost on Demling, who is finding value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Demling also locked in his 2026 Kentucky Derby prediction for Commandment, who is the half-brother of Renegade and is listed at 6-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds. Commandment placed fourth in his racing debut in October 2025 but has only tasted victory since. He's won his last four starts, which started off with a Churchill Downs victory in November and most recently included the G1 Florida Derby in late March.

Commandment's top Equibase Speed Figure is 99, which is middle-of-the-pack, as there are eight others in this year's field with an equal or better speed figure. Trainer Brad Cox will try to get the most out of that speed as he seeks his second Derby victory. Cox, a native of Louisville, won in his Derby debut in 2021 with Mandaloun, who is another half-brother of Commandment. However, the trainer hasn't prevailed with his 10 Derby starters since then, as they've had an average finish of 10.4. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest FanDuel Racing promo, which lets users bet $5 and get $25 in bonuses:

Demling has also locked in his 2026 Kentucky Derby picks for Further Ado (6-1). On the surface, Further Ado's resume looks solid. He has three wins, as well as one second- and one third-place finish in six tries. His worst showing came in his first race in July, when he was fifth at the MSW in Saratoga. In his last race in April, Further Ado placed first at the 2026 Blue Grass at Keeneland. Overall, 23 winners of the Blue Grass Stakes have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. But the prep race has not produced a Derby winner since Strike the Gold in 1991. Demling expects that trend could continue. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby bets at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds