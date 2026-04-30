While no 2026 Kentucky Derby horse wants to get off to a bad start, it won't be required to have an excellent race. None of the last five Derby champions were even among the top three horses at the quarter-mile point of their respective race. The average position of those five winners was in 12th place after one-quarter of a mile, which could affect your horse racing betting strategy for the Kentucky Derby 2026. Seeing that a horse is labeled a stalker or closer instead of a pacesetter could actually be a good thing. The favorite, Renegade (4-1), has a closer running style, so don't be surprised if he's not leading the race early on. Other contenders in the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds include Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1), Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

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There are no fillies in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, extending the drought of no female horses in The Run for the Roses to 16 years. The last came in 2010, when Devil May Care finished 10th, as there have been just two Derby fillies this millennium. However, three females have prevailed at the Kentucky Derby, the last being Winning Colors (1988). A total of 40 fillies have run in the Derby, and seven of those also competed in the Kentucky Oaks. Those seven were all in 1930 or earlier, which is when the Oaks and Derby were separated by several weeks.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also nailed the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at FanDuel Racing here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $48.32 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $231.12 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1682.27 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Final Gambit.

While Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, Demling isn't high on the Arkansas Derby winner and barely has the colt finishing in the top 10. Instead, he is building his tickets around The Puma (10-1) and an even bigger longshot who could "be a freak," spicing up his 2026 Kentucky Derby exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, futures, horses, post positions