The first Saturday in May is also known as Kentucky Derby Day, and the 152nd running of the race will go to post this Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET. The 20-horse field is composed of favorites and longshots looking to prevail at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Among the former is Renegade, priced at 4-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds as he'll look to emerge victorious from his No. 1 post. At 6-1 to utilize in Kentucky Derby 2026 bets are Further Ado and Commandment, who are both trained by Louisville native Brad Cox. No horse racing event is complete without longshot thoroughbreds, and among those for The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports are Silent Pavlovian (30-1) and Golden Tempo (30-1). Ocelli (50-1) is also a longshot, having been drawn into the field with Fulleffort being scratched. With so much to consider while making your 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

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The Kentucky Derby has always been contested at Churchill Downs, dating back to the inaugural race in 1875, but it hasn't always been 1 1/4 miles in distance. The first 21 runnings were 1 1/2 miles, with the first Derby at 1 1/4 miles coming in 1896. The race was shortened due to the thought that 1 1/2 miles of distance was too demanding on 3-year-old horses early in their spring seasons. James Rowe G. Sr. is one of 19 trainers to win multiple Kentucky Derby races but is the only to prevail at both distances. He first won in 1881 with Hindoo and then 34 years later in 1915 by saddling Regret.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also nailed the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at FanDuel Racing here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $48.32 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $231.12 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1682.27 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Final Gambit.

While Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, Demling isn't high on the Arkansas Derby winner and barely has the colt finishing in the top 10. Instead, he is building his tickets around The Puma (10-1) and an even bigger longshot who could "be a freak," spicing up his 2026 Kentucky Derby exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, futures, horses, post positions