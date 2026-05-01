The Beyer Speed Figure is a measure of how fast a horse ran a race, adjusted for track conditions, distance and competition. It offers a number that can be compared to other horses on other tracks, regardless of conditions. If you believe the 2026 Kentucky Derby Beyer Figures, Further Ado should be the favorite to win it all on May 2 in Churchill Downs. The 106 Beyer figure at the Blue Grass Stakes for Further Ado dwarfs the rest of the Kentucky Derby 2026 field. And yet, the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds have Further Ado at 6-1, tied with Commandment and behind Renegade (4-1).

With so much to consider while making your 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in bonus bets, double what's available to the general public:

When it comes to the Beyer Figure, recent history proves it may not be as strong an indicator as perceived. The last five Kentucky Derby champions all had modest speed figures between 84 and 95 in the race leading up to the first leg of the Triple Crown -- and none of them won that race. If not winning a race provides an edge, or at least a handicapping value play, there are a few Kentucky Derby horses that fit the bill. The Puma (10-1) took second behind Commandment at the Florida Derby. Chief Wallabee (6-1) took third in that same race. Those seeking an edge in their Kentucky Derby picks may want to consider that history.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also nailed the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at FanDuel Racing here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $48.32 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $231.12 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1682.27 at the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Final Gambit.

While Renegade is the 4-1 favorite, Demling isn't high on the Arkansas Derby winner and barely has the colt finishing in the top 10. Instead, he is building his tickets around The Puma (10-1) and an even bigger longshot who could "be a freak," spicing up his 2026 Kentucky Derby exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, futures, horses, post positions