Kentucky Derby draw 2018: Start time, stream, horses, pre-draw favorite, best posts, contenders

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest horse race of the year, and as such, it's treated as a week-long spectacle. Tuesday brings one of the first major events of the week when the horses' post positions are drawn. It's an important part of the Derby because starting post can be a key indicator of which horses will come out of the chaos at the start of the race unscathed.

There's a lot to look for before the draw, but you can watch it on the Kentucky Derby Facebook page here. The draw begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Horses in the field

27 horses are currently available for the draw, with 20 post positions available. Here's a list of the horses that could be selected, in order of their current odds per ESPN's Ben Fawkes (note: Gronkowski is not running due to injury).

Justify



Good Magic

Mendelssohn

Magnum Moon

Bolt d'Oro



Audible

Vino Rosso

Enticed

My Boy Jack



Noble Indy



Flameaway



Lone Sailor

Free Drop Billy



Solomini



Hofburg

Combatant



Strike Power



Instilled Regard

Bravazo

Promises Fulfilled



Blended Citizen

Firenze Fire

Restoring Hope



Reride

Dream Baby Dream

Snapper Sinclair



Sporting Chance



Favorite would break curse older than a century

Though we won't have an official favorite until after the draw, Justified is currently sitting at the best odds at +300, per OddShark. The odds are calling for Justified to end the Apollo Curse, which has been in place since 1882 when Apollo became the last horse to win the Derby without racing as a two-year-old. Magnum Moon could also break that curse with a win.

Best and worst post positions

Post positions may not matter for the long haul, but they can make all the difference in the scrum at the beginning of the race. According to America's Best Racing's Christina Moore, No. 17 is the dreaded post position. No horse has ever won the Derby out of that gate, and only three have finished in the money. Beyond that, Posts 18-20 have yielded just one winner, and nine in the money finishes between them.

Post 5 is the magic number, with 10 champions starting out of that gate. 21 horses have finished in the money from No. 5, surpassed only by Posts 2 (seven winners, 25 ITM finishes) and 10 (nine winners, 24 ITM).

Which post is the best depends on which jockey it is, with some preferring to stay outside due to less bustle and others preferring the middle. Ultimately, however, no amount of luck in the draw will top the horses with more stamina.

We'll know a lot more about the field once post positions are officially drawn. Right now all that we have is speculation. The draw is just the beginning. Moving forward, we'll get a clearer picture of what to expect out of the top horses in this field.