USATSI

The 2021 Kentucky Derby -- which is the 147th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs. 

Last year, the Triple Crown schedule was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year they are back on track to their usual order. In 2020, the Kentucky Derby was the second leg of the Triple Crown and this year it is back to the first leg of the three-race series.

Fans were not able to attend last year's Kentucky, but this year there are fans likely to be in the stands, though it will not be full capacity. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he expects a limited number of fans to attend the historic race.

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owners, trainers and jockeys.

Essential Quality

  • Owner: Godolphin, LLC
  • Trainer:  Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: Luis Saez

Hot Rod Charlie

  • Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing
  • Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat

Medina Spirit

  • Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc 
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Jockey: John Velazquez 

Rock Your World

  • Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC
  • Trainer: John W. Sadler
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario

Known Agenda

  • Owner: St. Elias Stable
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Highly Motivated

  • Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc.
  • Trainer: Chad C. Brown
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano

Mandaloun

  • Owner: Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah)
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: Florent Geroux

Midnight Bourbon

  • Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Jockey: Mike Smith

Super Stock

  • Owner: Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Bourbonic

  • Owner: Calumet Farm
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Caddo River

  • Owner: Shortleaf Stable, Inc.
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: TBA

Dynamic One

  • Owner: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Soup and Sandwich

  • Owner: Live Oak Plantation
  • Trainer: Mark E. Casse
  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Helium

  • Owner: D. J. Stable LLC
  • Trainer: Mark E. Casse
  • Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Hidden Stash

  • Owner: BBN Racing, LLC
  • Trainer: Victoria H. Oliver
  • Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Like the King

  • Owner: M Racing Group, LLC
  • Trainer: Wesley A. Ward
  • Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Sainthood

  • Owner: CHC, Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Jockey: TBA