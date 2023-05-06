The 2023 Kentucky Derby -- the 149th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 6 with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. Per tradition, the iconic race is taking place at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Last year, Rich Strike shocked the world with a victory as an 80-1 longshot -- the second longest odds of any horse to win the Kentucky Derby after Donerail (91-1) in 1913. This year's field opened with 20 horses looking to run their way into the history books, though it has been cut down significantly with multiple scratches -- including favorite Forte being pulled Saturday morning before the race.
Trainer Brad Cox, who won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 and 2021, has four horses competing. Meanwhile, eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher has just two remaining starters with Forte out.
Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their jockeys, trainers and owners, listed by their post positions.
1. Hit Show
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: Gary and Mary West
2. Verifying
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor
3. Two Phil's
- Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
- Trainer: Larry Rivelli
- Owners: Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan
4. Confidence Game
- Jockey: James Graham
- Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
- Owners: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing\
5. Tapit Trice
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owners: Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable
6. Kingsbarns
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: Spendthrift Farm
7. Reincarnate
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
8. Mage
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Owners: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH
9. Skinner Jockey: Juan Hernandez Trainer: John Shirreffs Owner: C R K Stable
10. Practical Move
- Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Owners: Leslie Amestoy, Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., and Roger Beasley
11. Disarm
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
12. Jace's Road
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
13. Sun Thunder
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Trainer: Ken McPeek
- Owners: R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine
14. Angel of Empire
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
15. Forte Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher Owners: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
16. Raise Cain
- Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
- Trainer: Ben Colebrook
- Owners: Andrew and Rania Warren
17. Derma Sotogake
- Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
- Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma
18. Rocket Can
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Owner: Frank Fletcher Racing Operations
19. Lord Miles Jockey: Paco Lopez Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. Owner: Vegso Racing Stable 20. Continuar Jockey: Ryusei Sakai Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi Owner: Lion Race Horse Co.