The 2023 Kentucky Derby -- the 149th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 6 with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. Per tradition, the iconic race is taking place at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Last year, Rich Strike shocked the world with a victory as an 80-1 longshot -- the second longest odds of any horse to win the Kentucky Derby after Donerail (91-1) in 1913. This year's field opened with 20 horses looking to run their way into the history books, though it has been cut down significantly with multiple scratches -- including favorite Forte being pulled Saturday morning before the race.

Trainer Brad Cox, who won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 and 2021, has four horses competing. Meanwhile, eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher has just two remaining starters with Forte out.

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their jockeys, trainers and owners, listed by their post positions.

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Gary and Mary West

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Owners: Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan

Jockey: James Graham



Trainer: Keith Desormeaux



Owners: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing\



Jockey: Luis Saez



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable



Jockey: Jose Ortiz



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owner: Spendthrift Farm



Jockey: John Velazquez



Trainer: Tim Yakteen



Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan



Jockey: Javier Castellano



Trainer: Gustavo Delgado



Owners: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH



Jockey: Juan Hernandez



Trainer: John Shirreffs



Owner: C R K Stable



Jockey: Ramon Vazquez



Trainer: Tim Yakteen



Owners: Leslie Amestoy, Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., and Roger Beasley



Jockey: Joel Rosario



Trainer: Steve Asmussen



Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds



Jockey: Florent Geroux



Trainer: Brad Cox



Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables



Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.



Trainer: Ken McPeek



Owners: R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine



Jockey: Flavien Prat



Trainer: Brad Cox



Owner: Albaugh Family Stables



Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable



Jockey: Gerardo Corrales



Trainer: Ben Colebrook



Owners: Andrew and Rania Warren



Jockey: Christophe Lemaire



Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi



Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma



Jockey: Junior Alvarado



Trainer: Bill Mott



Owner: Frank Fletcher Racing Operations



Jockey: Paco Lopez



Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.



Owner: Vegso Racing Stable

