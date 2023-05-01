The 2023 Kentucky Derby -- which is the 149th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 6 at 6:57 p.m. ET. Per tradition, the iconic race is taking place at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Last year, Rich Strike shocked the world with a victory as an 80-1 longshot -- the second longest odds of any horse to win the Kentucky Derby after Donerail (91-1) in 1913. Now, there are 20 new horses looking to run their way into the history books.

Trainer Brad Cox, who won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 and 2021, has four horses competing. Meanwhile, eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher has three starters, including the betting favorite Forte.

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their jockeys, trainers and owners.

Hit Show



Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Gary and Mary West

Verifying

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor

Two Phil's

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Owners: Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan

Confidence Game

Jockey: James Graham



Trainer: Keith Desormeaux



Owners: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing\



Tapit Trice

Jockey: Luis Saez



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable



Kingsbarns

Jockey: Jose Ortiz



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owner: Spendthrift Farm



Reincarnate

Jockey: John Velazquez



Trainer: Tim Yakteen



Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan



Mage

Jockey: Javier Castellano



Trainer: Gustavo Delgado



Owners: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH



Skinner

Jockey: Juan Hernandez



Trainer: John Shirreffs



Owner: C R K Stable



Practical Move

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez



Trainer: Tim Yakteen



Owners: Leslie Amestoy, Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., and Roger Beasley



Disarm

Jockey: Joel Rosario



Trainer: Steve Asmussen



Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds



Jace's Road

Jockey: Florent Geroux



Trainer: Brad Cox



Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables



Sun Thunder

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.



Trainer: Ken McPeek



Owners: R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine



Angel of Empire

Jockey: Flavien Prat



Trainer: Brad Cox



Owner: Albaugh Family Stables



Forte

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



Trainer: Todd Pletcher



Owners: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable



Raise Cain

Jockey: Gerardo Corrales



Trainer: Ben Colebrook



Owners: Andrew and Rania Warren



Derma Sotogake

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire



Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi



Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma



Rocket Can

Jockey: Junior Alvarado



Trainer: Bill Mott



Owner: Frank Fletcher Racing Operations



Lord Miles

Jockey: Paco Lopez



Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.



Owner: Vegso Racing Stable



