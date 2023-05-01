The 2023 Kentucky Derby -- which is the 149th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 6 at 6:57 p.m. ET. Per tradition, the iconic race is taking place at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Last year, Rich Strike shocked the world with a victory as an 80-1 longshot -- the second longest odds of any horse to win the Kentucky Derby after Donerail (91-1) in 1913. Now, there are 20 new horses looking to run their way into the history books.
Trainer Brad Cox, who won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 and 2021, has four horses competing. Meanwhile, eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher has three starters, including the betting favorite Forte.
Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their jockeys, trainers and owners.
Hit Show
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: Gary and Mary West
Verifying
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor
Two Phil's
- Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
- Trainer: Larry Rivelli
- Owners: Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan
Confidence Game
- Jockey: James Graham
- Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
- Owners: Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing\
Tapit Trice
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owners: Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable
Kingsbarns
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: Spendthrift Farm
Reincarnate
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
Mage
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Owners: OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH
Skinner
- Jockey: Juan Hernandez
- Trainer: John Shirreffs
- Owner: C R K Stable
Practical Move
- Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Owners: Leslie Amestoy, Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., and Roger Beasley
Disarm
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
Jace's Road
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
Sun Thunder
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Trainer: Ken McPeek
- Owners: R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine
Angel of Empire
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Forte
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owners: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
Raise Cain
- Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
- Trainer: Ben Colebrook
- Owners: Andrew and Rania Warren
Derma Sotogake
- Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
- Owner: Hiroyuki Asanuma
Rocket Can
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Owner: Frank Fletcher Racing Operations
Lord Miles
- Jockey: Paco Lopez
- Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
- Owner: Vegso Racing Stable
Continuar
- Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
- Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
- Owner: Lion Race Horse Co.