Kentucky Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes early picks

The Kentucky Derby, the year's first Triple Crown race, will be run May 5 at Churchill Downs. USATSI

The 2018 Kentucky Derby will be the most wagered-upon horse race of the year. A field of 20 will run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday, with post time set for 6:50 p.m. ET. Nine horses are listed at lower than 20-1, led by the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, who's going off at 2-1.

Before you bet the 144th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was one of the favorites, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you he wants no part of Magnum Moon, who is trained by Todd Pletcher and is one of the Vegas favorites at 4-1.



"Magnum Moon is 4-for-4 and won the Arkansas Derby, but looked so green down the stretch," Demling told SportsLine. "The Kentucky Derby won't be an easy trip, which will hurt him."



Demling says Magnum Moon barely cracks his top 10 and is a horse to avoid on Saturday. There are much better values than the 4-1 odds he's getting in a stacked 2018 Kentucky Derby field.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, at 16-1 in early Kentucky Derby odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race."

My Boy Jack, trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, won the Lexington Stakes in mid-April, beating Telekinesis and Pony Up at Keeneland. In February, he edged out Combatant and Sporting Chance at the Southwest Stakes. In his last nine races, My Boy Jack has finished worse than third only once.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill US below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (2-1)

Magnum Moon (4-1)

Mendelssohn (9-2)

Bolt d'Oro (5-1)

Good Magic (7-1)

Audible (10-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

My Boy Jack (16-1)

Enticed (18-1)

Solomini (20-1)

Instilled Regard (20-1)

Noble Indy (24-1)

Hofburg (30-1)

Lone Sailor (40-1)

Flameaway (40-1)

Combatant (40-1)

Free Drop Billy (40-1)

Promises Fulfilled (50-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Strike Power (50-1)

Restoring Hope (50-1)

Firenze Fire (60-1)

Snapper Sinclair (75-1)

Dream Baby Dream (100-1)