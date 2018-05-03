Kentucky Derby odds and predictions 2018: Picks from same expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys

The Kentucky Derby is the most wagered-upon race of the year and will attract action from average Joes, professional bettors, and everyone in between. The world will be fixated on Churchill Downs at 6:46 p.m. ET Saturday, post time for the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Justify, the Bob Baffert-trained Santa Anita Derby winner, is the morning line favorite at 3-1. Right behind him at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds is Mendelssohn, who is looking to become the first horse trained in Europe to win.

Before you bet the 144th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes all 20 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Magnum Moon, the fourth-biggest Kentucky Derby favorite at 6-1, saying he doesn't crack the top 10.



"Magnum Moon looks inexperienced," Demling told SportsLine. "He was back and forth down the stretch in the Arkansas Derby, but he won't be able to do that in the Kentucky Derby and win. This will not be an easy trip with so many horses, which will hurt his chances, plus he drew a tough post position at No. 16."

He knows there are plenty of better values than the 6-1 odds the Todd Pletcher-trained Magnum Moon is getting.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, listed at 30-1, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race and will pass plenty of tired horses late."



Since February, My Boy Jack, trained by Keith Desormeaux, has won the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland and Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He's hit the board in eight of his last nine races, winning three times. Back him with confidence on your Kentucky Derby betting slips.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Justify (3-1)

Mendelssohn (5-1)

Magnum Moon (6-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Audible (8-1)

Good Magic (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Hofburg (20-1)

My Boy Jack (30-1)

Enticed (30-1)

Solomini (30-1)

Noble Indy (30-1)

Flameaway (30-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Promises Fulfilled (30-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Lone Sailor (50-1)

Firenze Fire (50-1)

Instilled Regard (50-1)

Combatant (50-1)

Blended Citizen (50-1, also eligible)