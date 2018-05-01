Kentucky Derby odds, contenders 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks, predictions

The Kentucky Derby, the year's first Triple Crown race, will be run May 5 at Churchill Downs. USATSI

After Tuesday's 2018 Kentucky Derby post draw, we now know the field of 20 horses that will descend upon Churchill Downs for the 144th Run for the Roses on Saturday. Justify, the Bob Baffert-trained Santa Anita Derby winner, is the 3-1 morning line favorite and drew the No. 7 post. Right behind him on the Kentucky Derby odds board is UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn, who's getting 5-1 and will start from the No. 14 post.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

Last year, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds."

Demling followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, Demling called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

We can tell you he wants no part of Audible, the Todd Pletcher-trained Florida Derby winner who's one of the Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1.

"Audible is not going to get the same perfect setup he had in the Florida Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling says Audible, who drew the No. 5 post, barely cracks the top 10. There are much better values than Audible in the 2018 Kentucky Derby field.

A shocker: My Boy Jack, at 30-1 in Kentucky Derby odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"My Boy Jack will be closing late in the Derby, which should have a very strong pace," Demling said. "He always runs a solid race."

Trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, My Boy Jack took down the Lexington Stakes and Southwest Stakes in the last three months. He has finished in the top three in eight of his last nine races, including a third-place showing in the Louisiana Derby.

Justify (3-1)

Mendelssohn (5-1)

Magnum Moon (6-1)

Bolt d'Oro (8-1)

Audible (8-1)

Good Magic (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Hofburg (20-1)

My Boy Jack (30-1)

Enticed (30-1)

Solomini (30-1)

Noble Indy (30-1)

Flameaway (30-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Promises Fulfilled (30-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Lone Sailor (50-1)

Firenze Fire (50-1)

Instilled Regard (50-1)

Combatant (50-1)

Blended Citizen (50-1, also eligible)