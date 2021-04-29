Early in the Kentucky Derby prep season, legendary trainer Bob Baffert hoped that he might have several horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field for a chance at a seventh title. However, after injuries, disappointing performances, and a strategic withdrawal, Baffert is left with only one, as Medina Spirit will head to the No. 8 post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in five career starts, but he was beaten handily by Rock Your World and stablemate Life is Good in his last two starts entering the Kentucky Derby 2021.

Medina Spirit is 15-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, but Rock Your World is the second favorite at 5-1. Meanwhile, Brad Cox will make his Run for the Roses debut with Mandaloun (15-1) and 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality (2-1).

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. Trainer Todd Pletcher won his sixth Florida Derby, with Known Agenda crossing the line 2 3/4 lengths in front of Soup and Sandwich at Gulfstream Park. It was his second race in a row winning with blinkers on, but there were reasons for concern even in the impressive Florida Derby win.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. was able to come from the middle to shoot a gap and make a break for the line in the final turn, but as he eased by Soup and Sandwich, he wound up drifting well wide in the final straight. Stuck on the inside after drawing the No. 1 post in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, that width that he appeared to require to finish at Gulfstream Park could be hard to find.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Kentucky Derby picks for Highly Motivated, who is fifth in the Kentucky Derby odds 2021 at 10-1. Horses trending in the right direction as they approach the first Saturday in May are always popular betting options, and Highly Motivated certainly fits that bill. The son of Into Mischief by Strong Incentive raced three times as a two-year-old and won twice.

However, in his three-year-old debut, he ran a disappointing third in the Gotham Stakes. But the following month, Highly Motivated made another start in the Blue Grass Stakes needing another board to secure his spot in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. In that race, he gave Essential Quality everything he could handle before losing by a neck. Distance is a question for a horse that has only made two turns once in his career, and no horse has ever won from the No. 17 post.

Essential Quality is guided by reigning Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer winner Brad Cox, who grew up just a few blocks from the back gate at Churchill Downs. The son of Tapit by Delightful Quality also broke his maiden at Churchill Downs before winning three graded stakes races at Keeneland and another at Oaklawn Park.

A horse hasn't won from the No. 14 post since 1961, which is enough to cause concern considering the 2-1 price that Essential Quality is currently fetching in the Kentucky Derby odds 2021. In his last run at Keeneland, jockey Luis Saez had to dig deep to find an extra gear as Essential Quality was challenged by Highly Motivated in a thrilling dash to the finish.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions