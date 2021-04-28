The 2021 Kentucky Derby gets underway on Saturday, when the world's fastest horses will descend upon Churchill Downs. It's the first Triple Crown race of the year and there are plenty of storylines unfolding as we inch closer to the Kentucky Derby 2021 field going to post. With a victory over the rest of the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, Essential Quality would become the seventh favorite to win in the last nine tries.

Essential Quality is the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, and the three-year-old colt enters Saturday's showdown undefeated thus far in his career. There have been nine undefeated horses to win the Kentucky Derby, with Justify being the most recent in 2018. Essential Quality, Rock Your World (5-1) and Helium (50-1) have the chance to become the 10th if they can cross the finish line first. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. Trainer Todd Pletcher won his sixth Florida Derby, with Known Agenda crossing the line 2 3/4 lengths in front of Soup and Sandwich at Gulfstream Park. It was his second race in a row winning with blinkers on, but there were reasons for concern even in the impressive Florida Derby win.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. was able to come from the middle to shoot a gap and make a break for the line in the final turn, but as he eased by Soup and Sandwich, he wound up drifting well wide in the final straight. Stuck on the inside after drawing the No. 1 post in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, that width that he appeared to require to finish at Gulfstream Park could be hard to find.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Kentucky Derby picks for Hot Rod Charlie, who is among the favorites at 8-1. Hot Rod Charlie enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup full of confidence after winning the Louisiana Derby in March. He's repeatedly held his own against tough competition on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and third in the Robert B. Lewis.

Hot Rod Charlie is trained by Doug O'Neill, who knows what it takes to win the Kentucky Derby. In fact, O'Neill has two victories in the Run for the Roses and will look to add to his illustrious resume with Hot Rod Charlie. The son of Oxbow and Indian Miss, Hot Rod Charlie will start from the No. 9 post, which has produced four Kentucky Derby winners.

Essential Quality (2-1) enters Saturday as the favorite after winning his first five starts. He broke his maiden at Churchill Downs last September before winning the Breeders' Futurity and then the Breeders' Cup Juvenile as a two-year-old. Then as a three-year-old, he won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park and the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

Highly Motivated gave him a serious run for his money in that final run at Keeneland and the pace of that race didn't seem to work in his favor. Could Essential Quality move too far forward coming from the No. 14 post, which has only produced two Derby winners? It's a valid concern given that he's the only horse with odds of better than 5-1.

